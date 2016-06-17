© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Politics Podcast: The Aftermath Of Orlando

By NPR Staff
Published June 17, 2016 at 11:24 AM EDT
Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut spoke on the Senate floor on Wednesday, where he demanded a vote on gun control measures.
Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut spoke on the Senate floor on Wednesday, where he demanded a vote on gun control measures.

The NPR Politics team is back for its weekly roundup of political news, and in this episode the team discusses the aftermath of the mass shooting in Orlando: Democratic and Republican responses to the shooting, why Donald Trump's upcoming meeting with NRA is a big deal, and the filibuster by Senate Democrats that wasn't exactly a real filibuster.

The team also answers some listener questions and talks about the things they cannot let go this week.

Heard on the podcast:

  • Why Are There Errors in the White House Logo, and How Did They Get There? (Adweek)

  • President Obama's remarks on Trump's response to Orlando shooting

  • Meet Emperor Trumpatine

    • On the podcast:

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

  • Campaign Reporter Sarah McCammon

  • Political Editor Domenico Montanaro

    • Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    NPR Staff
    See stories by NPR Staff