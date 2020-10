The NPR Politics team is back with an episode on gun laws and why, in recent American history, they never seem to change. The team discusses the four gun proposals that were rejected by the Senate this week, as well as a possible compromise bill that is in the works and the power of the NRA.

On the podcast:

Congressional reporter Susan Davis

Editor and correspondent Ron Elving

Campaign reporter Sam Sanders

