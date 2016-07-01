Nearly 100 Percent Of TV Viewers In Iceland Were Watching Soccer

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. American television executives could only dream of this kind of market penetration. Iceland defeated England, a dramatic upset in the European Championships, and TV ratings now show that 99.8 percent of Icelandic TV viewers tuned in - 99.8 percent. We do not know what the other 0.2 percent were watching, but we assume that they had very, very little to say around the water cooler the next morning. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.