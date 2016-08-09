© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Turkish, Russian Leaders Meet; Trump's Economic Plan

By Korva Coleman
Published August 9, 2016 at 8:43 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Erdogan, Putin Meet After Months Of Tension Between Turkey And Russia.

-- Trump Adviser Says One Of The GOP Nominee's Signature Plans Is 'Not Workable'.

-- Crowd Boos Russian Swimmer Caught Up In Doping Scandal.

And here are more early headlines:

50 Former GOP Security Officials Sign Letter Critical Of Trump. ( U.S. News & World Report)

Speaker Ryan Faces Challenger In Primary Today. ( AP)

Delta Airlines Still Getting Back To Normal After Disruption. ( NBC)

Locally Acquired Zika Found In New Florida County. ( Palm Beach Post)

35 Large Fires Burning In A Dozen States. ( National Interagency Fire Center)

Pakistan Says 70 Killed In Quetta Suicide Bombing. ( VOA)

Jailed Ex-Ill. Gov. To Ask For Shorter Sentence. ( USA Today)

Tropical Storm Javier Weakens Off Mexico's Pacific Coast. ()

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
