Top Stories: Turkish, Russian Leaders Meet; Trump's Economic Plan
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Erdogan, Putin Meet After Months Of Tension Between Turkey And Russia.
-- Trump Adviser Says One Of The GOP Nominee's Signature Plans Is 'Not Workable'.
-- Crowd Boos Russian Swimmer Caught Up In Doping Scandal.
And here are more early headlines:
50 Former GOP Security Officials Sign Letter Critical Of Trump. ( U.S. News & World Report)
Speaker Ryan Faces Challenger In Primary Today. ( AP)
Delta Airlines Still Getting Back To Normal After Disruption. ( NBC)
Locally Acquired Zika Found In New Florida County. ( Palm Beach Post)
35 Large Fires Burning In A Dozen States. ( National Interagency Fire Center)
Pakistan Says 70 Killed In Quetta Suicide Bombing. ( VOA)
Jailed Ex-Ill. Gov. To Ask For Shorter Sentence. ( USA Today)
Tropical Storm Javier Weakens Off Mexico's Pacific Coast. ()
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.