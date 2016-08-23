Michigan Couple Gets Married Despite Tornado Warnings

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A couple in Michigan were set to walk down the aisle over the weekend when sirens sounded, alerting the city to a tornado. Unfazed, the couple went on with the wedding. As the groom told the Grand Rapids Press, the church seemed so sturdy.

And just after the couple said, I do, tornado sirens replaced the peal of wedding bells. And guests huddled away from stained glass windows. The tornado was close, touching down just 3 miles away.