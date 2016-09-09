How Do We Approach Big Data With A Critical Eye?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Big Data Revolution

About Susan Etlinger's TED Talk

Collecting more data doesn't always lead to better understanding. Data analyst Susan Etlinger explains why we need to deepen our critical thinking skills as we come to rely more on big data.

About Susan Etlinger

Susan Etlinger is an industry analyst with Altimeter Group, where she focuses on data and analytics. She conducts independent research and has authored two reports titled The Social Media ROI Cookbook and A Framework for Social Analytics.

Etlinger is on the board of The Big Boulder Initiative, an industry organization dedicated to promoting the successful and ethical use of social data.

