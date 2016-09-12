A Rare Bird Is Looking for Love In Southern California

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. In Southern California, a rare bird is carrying out a lonely dance for love. An East African crowned crane has turned up in the wetlands of Rancho Cucamonga. How the crane got there is a mystery. Zoos in LA and San Diego say they haven't lost a crane. Romantics at heart, these birds mate for life. And though 10,000 miles from home and maybe a mate, the crane is still doing a mating dance, just in case. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.