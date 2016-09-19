The Big Picture In The New York, New Jersey And Minnesota Incidents

In the past few days, authorities in New York, Minnesota and New Jersey have been seeking answers in a series of incidents that are raising questions about homegrown extremism.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti takes a closer look at each event with security expert Seth Jones of RAND Corporation.

Guest

Seth Jones, director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at RAND Corporation. He tweets @SethGJones.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.