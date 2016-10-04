© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park In Queens Honors Native Christopher Walken With ... A Trail Of His Heads

Published October 4, 2016 at 6:37 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. They're not Halloween decorations, but they are spooky enough to be. A sculpture park in Queens is currently displaying a number of disembodied heads, emerging from the ground as part of the installation Monument to Walken. The faces are all that of actor Christopher Walken, who comes from Queens. The busts will be on display through March. And should you get any ideas, the park informs visitors no Walken picking allowed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition