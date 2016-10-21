Top Stories: Trump And Clinton At Charity Dinner; NFL Player Abuse Accusation

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- At Al Smith Dinner, Donald Trump Turns Friendly Roast Into 3-Alarm Fire.

-- NFL Struggles As Another Star Player Is Accused Of Domestic Abuse.

And here are more headlines:

BAT Offers To Buy Tobacco Rival, Reynolds American. ( Wall Street Journal)

Honda, U.S. Report 11th U.S. Death Linked To Takata Airbag. ( Automotive News)

Miss. Law Blocked Banning Payment For Planned Parenthood Screenings.( Jackson Free Press)

Hearing Today For 2 Who Allegedly Plotted To Attack Muslims In Kansas. ( AP)

Typhoon Makes Second Landfall In China. ( AccuWeather)

South Africa To Leave International Criminal Court. ( Globe & Mail)

Jurors Get Case Of Oregon Malheur Wildlife Refuge Occupiers. ( KOPB)

Former Thai PM Yingluck Ordered To Pay $1 Billion Penalty. ( Daily Mail)

Church Bells Toll For Aleppo Worldwide. ( USA Today)

