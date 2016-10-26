First Self-Driving Truck Makes Budweiser Beer Delivery

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It may be time to rewrite "Smokey And The Bandit." The 1970s hit movie featured Burt Reynolds and Jerry Reed as truckers moving a shipment of Coors beer. Jackie Gleason played a sheriff in hot pursuit. Any modern remake would have fewer characters because Wired reports a self-driving truck carried 50,000 cans of beer across Colorado. There was a cop in hot pursuit, in case anything went wrong, but the driver had time to do yoga as the truck moved. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.