As European and Asian investors seek out safe places to put their money, many are piling into the U.S. bond market.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with CNN’s Maggie Lake about what’s happening.

Guest

Maggie Lake, host of “CNNMoney with Maggie Lake.” She tweets @MaggieLake.

