CHART: The Status Of Trump Administration's Key Members

Published November 18, 2016 at 6:16 PM EST

President Trump and his team are filling approximately 4,000 jobs in the federal government that are held by political appointees. Below is an index of the people appointed to Cabinet positions, key White House staff roles and lead positions at other prominent government agencies. Those requiring confirmation go through the following steps to officially get the job: nomination, Senate hearing, committee approval and, finally, a full Senate vote. (This chart was last updated on April 24, 2017.)

