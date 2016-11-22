Director Robert Zemeckis On His Career And New Film 'Allied'

Robert Zemeckis won an Oscar for directing “Forrest Gump.” He’s also the creative force behind the hugely successful “Back to the Future” films.

This week, Zemeckis’s latest movie “Allied” opens in theaters nationwide. It’s a romantic thriller set in World War II, starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard.

Zemeckis joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to talk about the film, and his celebrated career.

Here’s a trailer for the film:

