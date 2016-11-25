Japanese District Tries Get Older Drivers Off The Road

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This day, Black Friday, is when stores offer deals to draw you in. In Japan, local authorities are offering a deal, too, a deal to keep senior citizens off the roads. The area south of Tokyo responded to a hike in accidents. People 75 years and older can now make a trade. If they give up driving, they get discounts on taxi fares. The taxis can take passengers to get discounts at a restaurant chain known for ramen soup and discounts at public baths.