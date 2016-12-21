Rapper Moshow Shares His Love For Cats

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The rapper Moshow posted a new video over the weekend.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO, "CAT BATH RAP")

MOSHOW: (Singing) Rub a dub dub - got to give my cat a scrub. Ravioli - acting like they know me.

GREENE: That's right. He is in the tub, bathing his orange cat Ravioli. Moshow goes by the name The Cat Rapper and owns not one but four cats. Recently, he even made a video with the Humane Society called Adopt a Cat. His reason for the rhymes - he says, quote, "I just love cats. It's really that basic." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.