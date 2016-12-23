© 2020 WFAE
Donald Trump Will Hitch A Ride With D.C. Metro Users After All

Published December 23, 2016 at 6:22 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Washington, D.C., did not vote for Donald Trump. It heavily favored Hillary Clinton. But D.C. commuters can travel with Trump. Metro, the subway system, created fare cards with President Obama's picture when he was inaugurated. This time around, the cards do not feature Trump's image. Metro says he didn't respond to a request for a photo. But after a protest, Metro says riders will be able to obtain a Trump sleeve to hold the card, which does have his image. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

