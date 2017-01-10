© 2020 WFAE
Transcript And Analysis: Obama Addresses The Nation In Farewell Speech

Published January 10, 2017 at 8:46 PM EST
President Obama speaks during his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday.
President Obama gave his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday night from his hometown of Chicago.

NPR's politics team, with help from reporters and editors across the newsroom, live-annotated the speech. Portions of the transcript with added analysis are underlined in yellow, followed by context and fact checks below.

Note: The transcript was updated throughout the speech. While we are working to correct errors, it may contain discrepancies and typographical errors.

Corrected: January 11, 2017 at 12:00 AM EST
In a previous version of this annotation, we referred to late 2008 as the high point of oil-barrel imports during President Obama's two terms. Obama did not take office until January 2009.