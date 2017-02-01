© 2020 WFAE
It's Time For A New Flag, Nebraska State Senator Says

Published February 1, 2017 at 6:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Nebraska state senator says it's time to design a new state flag. Burke Harr says Nebraska's flag flew upside down at the state capitol for 10 days and nobody noticed. The flag is picturesque. It has a blacksmith hammering an anvil; a steamboat; a passing train. But it's hard to pick all that out. And whoever raised it did not realize the blacksmith was on his head. Maybe it wasn't a mistake. An upside-down flag is a sign of distress. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition