Astronauts May Hold Football Passing Record

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with news of an out-of-this-world football feat even Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady hasn't topped. NASA astronauts are claiming to have set a new world record for the longest Hail Mary pass of all time. Way up on the International Space Station, astronaut Tim Kopra threw a football for more than 564,000 yards. Alas, the tremendous throw is unlikely to make the Guinness Book of World Records. There is that whole gravity thing that may have played a part. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.