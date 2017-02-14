© 2020 WFAE
Journalists React To Lack Of Flynn Questions At Trump-Trudeau Press Conference

Published February 14, 2017 at 12:52 PM EST
President Donald Trump (left) speaks during a joint press conference with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 13, 2017 in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
At President Trump’s last two press conferences with foreign leaders, he’s only taken questions from reporters working for organizations that are viewed as friendly to him. That allowed him to avoid discussing the fate of now former national security adviser Michael Flynn at Monday’s joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

NPR media correspondent  David Folkenflik ( @davidfolkenflik) talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about whether the trend will continue, and what it means for the press’s ability to hold the president accountable.

