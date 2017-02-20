Whoops: Michelin Star Goes To Wrong French Restaurant

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a case of mistaken identity at a cafe in Bourges, France. It's a humble spot with plastic tablecloths, a neon sign out front, simple choices on the menu. One day the phone would not stop ringing. TV crews turned up. The cafe had won a Michelin star, a top rating in the gourmet world. Great news - except the star was meant for a restaurant with the same name a hundred miles away. One diner told a TV crew he didn't like the rating. He said the cafe deserved not one star but two. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.