Atlanta Highway Collapse Causes Headache For Commuters

A section of I-85 collapsed in Atlanta on Thursday, shutting down lanes in both directions and creating headaches for Atlanta commuters who need to find a new route into and out of the city.

Sam Whitehead ( @sclaudwhitehead) of Here & Now contributor Georgia Public Broadcasting tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson what this morning’s commute was like and how long it will be until the highway is repaired.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.