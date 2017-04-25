Scientists At The Smithsonian Institution's Ant Lab Name New Species

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Two scientists from the Smithsonian's Ant Lab discovered three new species of silky ants. And they named one from Venezuela Sericomyrmex Radioheadi. Almost sounds like a British band - no accident. The website phys.org reports the scientists wanted to honor Radiohead for their conservation work. And, I mean, who wants an award or honorary degree when you can have a fungus farming ant from the Amazon named after you?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CREEP")

RADIOHEAD: (Singing) I wish I was special.

