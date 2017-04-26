Trump Plan Would Cut Taxes For Companies -- And People, Too

President Trump proposed dramatic cuts in corporate and personal taxes Wednesday in an overhaul his administration asserts will spur national economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to America’s middle class. But his ambitious plan is alarming lawmakers who worry it will balloon federal deficits.

NPR economics correspondent John Ydstie ( @jey51) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to go over the details.

With reporting from The Associated Press

