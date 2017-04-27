Jim Harbaugh Visits The Pope

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It is just good manners to bring a gift to someone you're visiting. So when the coach of the University of Michigan's football team, Jim Harbaugh, went to the Vatican this week, he bestowed a few presents upon the pontiff - a Michigan football helmet and some athletic shoes. The famously bombastic coach showed his softer side when he tweeted, quote, "there is no word to describe the inner beauty that shines through the eyes of our Holy Father and his words. Pray for me." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.