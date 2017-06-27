© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'Leaving Lucy Pear,' 2 Women Are Forever Linked By A Baby Girl

Published June 27, 2017 at 1:40 PM EDT

It’s an intriguing tale of secrets, class and motherhood. “ Leaving Lucy Pear” tells the story of a baby who is abandoned under a pear tree in Gloucester, Massachusetts, by her Jewish 18-year-old mother. Bea hopes that an Irish family who steals the fruit in the dark of night will take the infant and raise her as their own.

Author Anna Solomon ( @SolomonAnnaspoke with Here & Now‘s Robin Young last summer, and tells her about why she was inspired to write the book.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.