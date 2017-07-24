How Attorney General Jeff Sessions Is Shaping The Justice Department

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he plans to stay on as the nation’s top prosecutor, despite criticism from President Trump in an interview last week. As attorney general, Sessions has been pursuing a conservative agenda and rolling back Obama-era policies.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Washington Post reporter Sari Horwitz ( @SariHorwitz) about what the Justice Department has done under Sessions.

