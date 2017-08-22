Asylum-Seekers Use Vermont As Illegal Entry Point Into Canada

Already this year, more than 6,000 people have illegally walked across the U.S. border into Quebec. Nearly half of them crossed last month. One of the most popular illegal border crossing areas is in Vermont just west of Lake Champlain, along a rural road in the woods.

Vermont Public Radio’s Kathleen Masterson ( @kathmasterson) went to the border crossing spot, and has this report.

