Country Music Star Rick Trevino Sings About Latin-American Identity

Mexican-American country star Rick Trevino brings his Texas guitar and his take on this Latino moment in America.

Texas country singer Rick Trevino was born on Buffalo Bayou in Houston, a third-generation Mexican-American who just wanted to sing straight ahead Texas country music. When his recording label wanted some Spanish, he had to brush up on the language to deliver. But lately, Trevino’s feeling those Mexican roots. DACA and Dreamers are on his mind. His songs are changing. Up next On Point: All American, Mexican-American country singer Rick Tevino on this Latino-American moment. — Tom Ashbrook.

Guest

Rick Trevino, Grammy-Award winning Mexican American country music artist. His upcoming album is “Long Coyote Gone.” ( @RickTrevinoMain)

The San Angelo Standard-Times: Country Star Rick Trevino Gets Personal With New Album — “Trevino’s eighth studio album since 1993, it includes some of his most personal lyrics to date. The second single, “I’m a Mexican,” which he recorded with legendary Tejano artist Flaco Jimenez, is an unflinching declaration of Trevino’s cultural heritage and a story about the struggles of an undocumented immigrant working in the U.S. ‘Some of the songs are more personal, provocative and political than anything else I’ve ever done,’ the country star said. ‘I’ve been singing “I’m a Mexican” for the past three years.'”

Albuquerque Journal: A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Spanish: And All About The Music — Rick Trevino Is There For The Fans — “Over the course of his career, Trevino has dealt with plenty of ups and downs. In 1999, he lost his record deal. Then, he immediately was able to work on “Mi Son,” which featured Mexican folk music. ‘I’m still very proud of that album,’ he says. ‘It got me back to my roots, which is where I’ve always wanted to remain in music.'”

Las Cruces Sun-News: 2016 LCCMF: Rick Trevino Brings Music To City He Loves — “With a musician for a father, Trevino grew up with a steady stream of all types of music flowing through his house. This developed a passion in Trevino that led him to pursue music as a career and develop his own sound. More than 20 years later, this unique sound is still getting recognized on stages and radio stations all across the world. This sound combines Trevino’s heritage and offers classic country music with the influences of Hispanic music.”

