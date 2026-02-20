© 2026 WFAE

ICE reportedly looking to purchase Concord warehouse for detention center

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 20, 2026 at 3:28 PM EST
The alleged property is located at 7250 Weddington Road in Concord.
Google Maps
/
Courtesy
The alleged property is located at 7250 Weddington Road in Concord.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is buying warehouses across the U.S. to turn them into detention centers, and is reportedly looking at a warehouse in Concord.

According to the New York Times, ICE is seeking to purchase a 414,000 square foot Concord warehouse, which will hold 1,500 beds for detainees. ICE has already purchased eight warehouses, with around a dozen more in the works.

WFAE spoke to a leasing agent for the alleged property located at 7250 Weddington Road near Concord Mills mall. The agent says they have not been contacted by ICE for lease or for purchase.

The city of Concord also said Friday in a written statement that it has not been contacted and does not know of any plans by ICE. The city also says ICE would not need any approval before purchasing private property.

ICE aims to increase its overall bed capacity nationally to over 90,000, aiming to open the new facilities by Nov. 30.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
