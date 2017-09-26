Dive For Pop Fly Sends Baseball Fan's Nachos Flying

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. The Cardinals were down a few runs to the Cubs last night, prompting one fan to seek solace in a huge plate of nachos, which might have helped if Cubs shortstop Addison Russell hadn't dived into the stands in pursuit of a foul ball, spilling said nachos all over the fan, the field, his own arm. Russell did come back bearing a fresh plate and posing for a selfie, thus proving the old adage, no use crying over spilled nachos. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.