© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mandalay Bay Security Guard Breaks His Silence

Published October 18, 2017 at 1:20 PM EDT
The Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino is seen in the evening in thein Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 4, 2017. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
The Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino is seen in the evening in thein Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 4, 2017. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos spoke for the first time publicly about his experience the night a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas. Campos, who was the first person to confront the killer, had remained largely out of the public eye.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with KNPR reporter  Casey Morell ( @csymrl) about Campos’s public statement and the latest in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.