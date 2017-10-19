Teen Anxiety On The Rise

American teens are suffering record anxiety. We’ll look at why. And what helps?

MORE: Suggested resources for parents

Teenage life can be stressful. Anxious. We know it. We get it. But in the last decade, the number of American teens reporting “overwhelming anxiety” has surged. For some, it’s just a lousy feeling. For others, it’s debilitating. Paralyzing. Severe anxiety. So why? Some look at the world now and say, “Why not? Look around!” Others point to social media, or parenting that may be too quick to protect. This hour, On Point: More American teens, more anxious than ever, and what to do about it. — Tom Ashbrook

Guests:

Benoit Denizet-Lewis, writer at the New York Times Magazine and professor at Emerson College. ( @BenoitDLewis)

Lynn Lyons, psychotherapist and clinical social worker. Co-author of “ Anxious Kids, Anxious Parents: 7 Ways To Stop The Worry Cycle And Raise Courageous And Independent Children.”

Dr. Angela Neal, psychologist and author of “ Soothe Your Nerves: The Black Woman’s Guide To Understanding And Overcoming Anxiety, Panic And Fear.”

From Tom’s Reading List:

New York Times Magazine: Why Are More American Teenagers Than Ever Suffering From Severe Anxiety? — “Anxiety is the most common mental-health disorder in the United States, affecting nearly one-third of both adolescents and adults, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But unlike depression, with which it routinely occurs, anxiety is often seen as a less serious problem.”

Teen Vogue: How To Cope With Tragedy When You Have Anxiety — “When you have anxiety and want to stay connected to the nation’s events, how do you cope with increasingly disturbing news?”

Fortune: Social Media Is Fueling A Scary Trend For Teen Anxiety — Experts in teenage mental health say social media is a significant factor in a rising tide of anxiety among teenagers and adolescents. Some victims are so seized with anxiety they can’t go to school or perform basic tasks – and untold thousands more could grow up unable to cope with the complexities and challenges of everyday life, according to a comprehensive new feature on teen anxiety from the New York Times.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.