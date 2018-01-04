Former Obama Administration Official Reflects On U.S. Response To 2009 Iran Protests

President Trump has been tweeting encouragement to protesters in Iran, bringing a sharp rebuke from the Iranian government. But former Obama administration official Dennis Ross says Trump is right to change U.S. policy toward Iran.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Ross ( @AmbDennisRoss), former special assistant to President Obama who also served in the Bush and Clinton administrations, about his views.

