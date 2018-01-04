© 2020 WFAE
Former Obama Administration Official Reflects On U.S. Response To 2009 Iran Protests

Published January 4, 2018 at 1:52 PM EST
In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, a demonstrator waves a huge Iranian flag during a pro-government rally in the northeastern city of Mashhad, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. The strength of protests shaking Iran was unclear on Thursday after a week of unrest that killed at least 21 people, with fewer reports of demonstrations as government supporters again took to the streets in several cities and towns. (Nima Najafzadeh/Tasnim News Agency via AP)
President Trump has been tweeting encouragement to protesters in Iran, bringing a sharp rebuke from the Iranian government. But former Obama administration official Dennis Ross says Trump is right to change U.S. policy toward Iran.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Ross ( @AmbDennisRoss), former special assistant to President Obama who also served in the Bush and Clinton administrations, about his views.

