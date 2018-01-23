© 2020 WFAE
Google Selfies

By Cardiff Garcia
Stacey Vanek Smith
Published January 23, 2018 at 4:00 PM EST
Your Face

Today's show is about Google art selfies, the value of biometric data, and the law.

We talk to a data expert who can't use Google art selfies because his state prohibits it. He makes a case for how to manage the coming boom in biometric data.

Also, we see what famous portraits we look like (according to Google). It's not pretty.

Music by .



Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money .She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
