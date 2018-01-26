Anne Milgram: How Can Smarter Statistics Help Us Fight Crime?

Part 5of the TED Radio Hour episode Can We Trust The Numbers?

About Anne Milgram's TED Talk

As New Jersey Attorney General, Anne Milgram transformed the most dangerous city in her state. She changed a criminal justice system based on gut and instinct to one supported by data and statistics.

About Anne Milgram

Anne Milgram is a Professor of Practice and Distinguished Scholar in Residence at New York University School of Law. At NYU, Milgram is building a Criminal Justice Innovation Lab, focused on using data and technology to transform the criminal justice system.

Previously, she was the Attorney General of the State of New Jersey, where she served as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for the State and oversaw the Camden Police Department.

