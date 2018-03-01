© 2020 WFAE
Democratic Leaders Call For Rep. Duane Hall To Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

North Carolina Public Radio | By Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Published March 1, 2018 at 3:28 PM EST
Democratic leaders in Raleigh are calling for one of their own to step down. According to reporting from left-leaning publication NC Policy Watch, five women say North Carolina Rep. Duane Hall (D-Wake) engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct. Hall denies the allegations, But Governor Cooper and other Democratic leaders say he must resign from his post.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii who has been reporting extensively on sexual misconduct within North Carolina politics. 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a producer with The State of Things (hyperlink), a show that explores North Carolina through conversation. Laura was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, a city she considers arrestingly beautiful, if not a little dysfunctional. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner. Her work has been nominated for two Canadian RTDNA Awards. Laura loves looking into how cities work, pursuing stories about indigenous rights, and finding fresh voices to share with listeners. Laura is enamored with her new home in North Carolina—notably the lush forests, and the waves where she plans on moonlighting as a mediocre surfer.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of  The State of Things in June 2006 . A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
