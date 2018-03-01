Story In 'The Onion' Is Kind Of True

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Onion recently published a piece with the following headline, "Cleveland Finishes Construction On New Elevated Sewer System." It's described as a, quote, "one of a kind, open air wastewater transportation system," accompanied by a gross fake photo of brown liquid sloshing out of an open trough running through downtown. Clevelanders weren't amused, maybe because it turned out the article was partially true. City officials pointed out on Twitter the city actually has two elevated sewers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.