Kang Lee: Can Technology Detect Our Hidden Emotions?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published March 9, 2018 at 9:09 AM EST

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Decoding Our Emotions.

About Kang Lee's TED Talk

Developmental researcher Kang Lee says scientists can detect emotions by reading subtle physiological signals beneath the surface of our skin.

About Kang Lee

Dr. Kang Lee is a researcher at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto. His research focuses on development and lying in young children, as well as facial recognition. He is working on "Transdermal Optical Imaging" technology, designed to use cameras to reveal people's hidden emotions.

