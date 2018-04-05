Morbidity, Peak Child, And Collective Pessimism

Max Roser and Hannah Ritchie — part of the team behind — specialize in looking at how the world has changed over the very long run; as in centuries and millennia.

Over the course of their research they tend to come across some non-intuitive statistics that tell strange and sometimes wonderful stories about our world. So we called them up and asked them about a few of their favorite bits of data.

Links:

Yields and Land Use in Agriculture

Renewables

Collective pessimism and our inability to guess the happiness of others

When will the world reach 'peak child'?

Music by . Find us: Twitter / Facebook .

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts , PocketCasts and .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.