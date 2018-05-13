Israel's Netta Wins Eurovision

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

The flamboyant Netta Barzilai, representing Israel last night, won the world's biggest music show - the Eurovision Contest. Her winning song - "Toy."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NETTA BARZILAI: (Singing) Look at me. I'm a beautiful creature. I don't care about your modern time preachers.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BARZILAI: Thank you so much for choosing different. Thank you so much for accepting differences between us. Thank you for celebrating diversity. Thank you.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: On stage in Lisbon, accepting her award as more than 200 million fans watched worldwide, Netta gave an encore performance of the winning song, where she broke out into a chicken dance.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BARZILAI: (Singing) Look at me, I'm a beautiful creature. I don't care about your modern time preachers. Welcome boys, too much noise. I will teach ya.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And we had a witness to it all. NPR's Andrew Jones was in the audience for the unusual performance.

ANDREW JONES, BYLINE: I have fans streaming by me wearing various flags from the countries that they have been supporting. And obviously, the most elated fans - the ones who are getting hugs from strangers, and the ones who are screaming - are the people wrapped in the Israeli flag.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Andrew spoke to some of those fans, including Elah Pelant (ph) of Israel.

ELAH PELANT: After 20 years that we didn't host Eurovision, Netta was great. And we really hoped for her. And she won. And we're very happy.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Next year, the competition moves to Jerusalem.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TOY")

BARZILAI: (Singing) I'm not your toy, you stupid boy.