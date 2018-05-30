DJ Sessions: Early Music From Medieval To Baroque

For most people, “early music” means Beethoven, Bach and Debussy. But scholar Angela Mariani is interested in what came before those composers.

On this week’s Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mariani, host of the nationally syndicated radio show “ Harmonia Early Music” from WFIU Public Radio, which highlights medieval, renaissance and baroque music.

Music From The Segment

“La Rosette,” composed by Michael Praetorius; performed by Piffaro

“Mith hierthae brendher,” composed by Anonymous; performed by Ensemble Peregrina

“Diferencias sobre el canto llano de caballero,” composed by Antonio de Cabezón; performed by Byron Schenkman

“Der Leiermann,” composed by Franz Schubert; performed by Nataša Mirkovic-DeRo and Matthias Loibner

