DJ Sessions: Early Music From Medieval To Baroque

Published May 30, 2018 at 1:40 PM EDT
An 1820s engraving of Austrian composer Franz Peter Schubert, by Weger. (Rischgitz/Getty Images)
For most people, “early music” means Beethoven, Bach and Debussy. But scholar Angela Mariani is interested in what came before those composers.

On this week’s Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mariani, host of the nationally syndicated radio show “ Harmonia Early Music” from WFIU Public Radio, which highlights medieval, renaissance and baroque music.

Music From The Segment

“La Rosette,” composed by Michael Praetorius; performed by Piffaro

[Youtube]

“Mith hierthae brendher,” composed by Anonymous; performed by Ensemble Peregrina

[Youtube]

“Diferencias sobre el canto llano de caballero,” composed by Antonio de Cabezón; performed by Byron Schenkman

[Youtube]

“Der Leiermann,” composed by Franz Schubert; performed by Nataša Mirkovic-DeRo and Matthias Loibner

[Youtube]

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.