Tell Us: Are You Having Trouble Finding A Home To Buy?

Ten years after the Great Recession, a new housing crisis has developed in America. In 2008, people were losing their homes. Now, people who want to buy a home are being shut out of the market. America's inventory of unsold homes is at its lowest level since 1999, according to the National Association of Realtors. And that has all had a huge impact on prices and affordability.

In a series of upcoming stories, NPR and member station reporters will explore what's happening in the home market and why, and we'll look for solutions to this looming crisis. You can tell us your story by filling out the form below. Someone from NPR may follow up with you.

