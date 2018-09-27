Christine Blasey Ford Describes Alleged Sexual Assault By Kavanaugh Before Senate

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

On Capitol Hill today - competing testimony from the man who hopes to become a Supreme Court justice and the woman who's accused him of sexual assault when they were teenagers years ago. First, Christine Blasey Ford recounted what she said happened to her when she was at a high school party and two boys pushed her into a bedroom.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD: I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did it, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling. This is what terrified me the most, and this had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.

CORNISH: Hours later, Brett Kavanaugh spoke. He denied all allegations and said they had destroyed his family and reputation.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRETT KAVANAUGH: This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.