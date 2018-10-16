© 2020 WFAE
A Snapshot Of Poverty In America

By Cardiff Garcia
Paddy Hirsch
Published October 16, 2018 at 4:09 PM EDT
poverty report

The share of all Americans who live in poverty is 13.9 percent. That's according to the Supplemental Poverty Report from the Census Bureau. Poverty is usually measured by the official poverty report, which measures how much money people make without taking into account taxes and benefits.

And if a person does not make enough money to afford a certain amount of food, then he or she is considered to be below the poverty line. The Supplemental Poverty Report is a more comprehensive measure of poverty, taking into account government programs and variances in living costs, state by state. Today on the Indicator, we look at how that data is crunched and what the results mean.

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
Paddy Hirsch