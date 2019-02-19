France Recognizes Lightsaber Dueling, 'Time' Magazine Reports

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "'STAR WARS' (MAIN TITLE)")

Good morning. I'm David Greene. May the Force be with you, France. According to Time magazine, that country has formally recognized the sport of lightsaber dueling.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK")

JAMES EARL JONES: (As Darth Vader) You have learned much, young one.

MARK HAMILL: (As Luke Skywalker) You'll find I'm full of surprises.

(SOUNDBITE OF LIGHTSABER SOUND EFFECTS)

GREENE: France's fencing federation is hoping this will lure people addicted to their screens to exercise more. Lightsaber instructors will train people to take part in three-minute bouts. A fine idea this is.