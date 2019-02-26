© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tell Us: Has A Social Media Post Cost You A Job?

By Hafsa Quraishi
Published February 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST
Generation Z has grown up with social media more so than any other generation. With more employers checking social media histories, people's past posts can negatively impact their careers.
Generation Z has grown up with social media more so than any other generation. With more employers checking social media histories, people's past posts can negatively impact their careers.

An 18- or 22-year-old looking for a job today has hardly known a world without Facebook. Then came Twitter, Snapchat and other platforms. Now the generation that grew up with social media is entering the workforce.

NPR wants to speak with employers and job seekers who have experienced or seen the negative effects of social media on job searches. Are you a Gen Zer who posted something you came to regret? Are you an employer or career counselor who has seen social media cost an applicant a job?

Fill out the form below — or here, if you can't see the form — to tell us your story:

Hafsa Quraishi is an intern on NPR's National Desk.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Hafsa Quraishi
See stories by Hafsa Quraishi