Jury Deliberates In Trial Of Rayquan Borum

Updated 4:30 p.m.

Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of Rayquan Borum. The three charges jurors are being asked to consider are first degree-murder, second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors argued Borum fired a gun that resulted in the death of Justin Carr during the second night of protests that erupted in Charlotte in the wake of the police shooting death of Keith Scott in September 2016.

Almost immediately, the jury had questions for the court. They asked Judge Gregory Hayes if they could review evidence submitted throughout the course of the trial: photos, audio of jailhouse calls, and video. Judge Hayes allowed jurors to take copies of photos back to the jury room as well as transcripts of jailhouse calls and transcripts of video interviews CMPD conducted with two witnesses.

Shortly after that, the jury asked the court to define possession in regards to the possession of a firearm by a felon charge. Judge Hayes brought the jurors out and read the legal definition to them and then sent them back to continue their deliberations.

Updated 2:27 p.m.

The state and defense finished their closing arguments in the trial of Rayquan Borum this morning. The three charges jurors are being asked to consider are first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Borum is accused of firing a gun that resulted in the death of Justin Carr. The incident occurred during the second night of protests that erupted in Charlotte after the police shooting death of Keith Scott in September 2016.

The state made their final remarks to the jury first. Prosecutor Desmond McCallum reminded jurors of video footage that puts Borum near the scene, jailhouse calls he placed after his arrest making comments like "it's all over for me," and a recorded CMPD interview during which Borum confessed to firing his gun.

Defense attorney Mark Simmons focused on testimony from the state's witness Kendell Bowden. Simmons stated Bowden who is currently serving a federal sentence for aggravated identity theft and bank fraud conspiracy is the only eye witness who said Borum shot a gun and that he testified for his own personal gain. Simmons argued that CMPD was quick to arrest Borum to make the incident go away and did not do a thorough enough investigation.

Both sides agreed on one thing: sympathy should not play a role in the jury's decision. After the conclusion of closing arguments, Judge Hayes read 13 pages of jury instruction to the 12 jurors and 3 alternates.

