It’s been a little over a week since the Rayquan Borum trial concluded. After an extensive four-week trial, the jury found Borum guilty…
Here's some background on the murder trial of Rayquan Borum in the shooting death of protester Justin Carr.
A Mecklenburg jury found Rayquan Borum guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Justin Carr.
Jurors in the Rayquan Borum murder trial today re-watched four videos at full and half-speed. One of the videos was from a documentary filmmaker.
The state and defense finished their closing arguments in the trial of Rayquan Borum this morning.
Both the state and defense have rested their cases in the trial of Rayquan Borum. Judge Gregory Hayes says closing arguments will begin tomorrow. The…
Closing arguments in the trial of Rayquan Borum will begin Wednesday.
Unexpectedly, defense attorney Mark Simmons announced this morning that Rayquan Borum wanted to withdraw the motion for recusal of Judge Gregory Hayes.
A phone recording of Rayquan Borum making a threat against the judge in his murder trial was played in court Wednesday. Borum is charged with first-degree…
Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of first-degree murder trial of Rayquan Borum with a witness saying he was feet away when Borum shot a gun the…